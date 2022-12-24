Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County.

“We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got people coming in tonight from the East Coast, so all the grandkids are here for once, so this is a miserable time to be here for that,” said Chuck Moody, a Roanoke County resident.

Since Friday morning, more than 7,000 Roanoke County residents have been without power. It’s something that’s never easy to navigate, but even harder on a holiday weekend.

“We have two fireplaces, one upstairs, one downstairs, I’ve got those going so heat is not a problem. Our problem is what we’re going to do about the food in the refrigerator, freezer,” said Moody.

For residents off Stoneybrook Drive, losing power doesn’t happen often. Many have been using generators or even the cars in their driveway to stay warm.

“It’s been awhile since it’s happened but we got a generator a few years ago just for this reason,” said Todd Elkins, a Roanoke County resident.

Appalachian Power crews have been working to restore power, but with high winds, safety always comes first.

“Once we get those wind gusts up to 50, 55 miles per hour, it’s just not safe for them to be up in bucket trucks and up on the poles,” said George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

The weather will be an ongoing challenge. But Appalachian Power is asking for patience as they game plan how to move forward.

“Now that it’s kind of on the tail end, we’re gonna start making those evaluations of can we bring in additional resources from surrounding states to help us to try to get the rest of the power restored,” said Porter.

For residents, though the power’s out, they are making the most of what they have.

“Some of the kids are working puzzles and trying to figure out what we’re gonna eat tonight and how we’re gonna cook it. We’re kind of having fun with it but I just hope it doesn’t go on that long,” said Moody.

