Virtual clothes believed to be a solution to waste problem

Italian company, Lablaco, wants you to get "phygital."

This new inclusion into the fashion world has customers buying both a physical fashion item and its digital clone, designed to be collected or worn by avatars in virtual settings.

Benefits, according to a CNN report, include trying on virtual clothes reducing the amount of clothes that are returned in the physical world, fashion shows in virtual spaces reducing the need for the fashion world to travel. Both of these additions have the chance to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint..

