Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold and windy through the weekend

Temperatures remain below freezing for many through the weekend

Winds slowly subside by late in the weekend

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average

WEATHER ALERT DAY: SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)

Some of the worst wind chills will be Saturday morning as gusts remain 25-35 MPH with lows in the single digits if not below zero. This will make it feel more more like -10° to -30°.

Dangerously cold through the morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Afternoon highs

Mostly sunny and very cold today. (WDBJ Weather)

We will likely set records Christmas Eve for the coldest December 24th on record if we don’t make it to the low-mid 20s for highs.

Bundle up head-to-toe if you’re going to Christmas Eve services. Temperatures will likely be in the teens Christmas Eve evening.

We may break our coldest record highs for Christmas Eve. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

Sunday will feature slowly diminishing winds along with a very slight uptick in temperatures. Most still remain below freezing throughout the day and it looks like this could be the coldest Christmas we have seen since the year 2000. Bundle up and make sure to check on your neighbors and the elderly. Don’t forget about your furry friends too!

Helpful tips for the cold weather heading our way. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

We have one more night of lows in the teens Christmas night then we’ll finally see the coldest air retreat to the north starting Monday afternoon. Many areas should see highs get near and above freezing by Monday afternoon.

We continue the warming trend through the week with highs in the mid 40s by Wednesday and perhaps some mid 50s by the end of the work week.

Temperatures warm well above average late next week with highs nearing 60°. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.