78-year-old woman reported missing out of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after leaving her residence along Federal Street at around 11 a.m. and not arriving back at noon.

Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of a missing person at around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Federal Street.

Walking around is normal for Stewart, who regularly goes from Federal to the downtown Lynchburg business area (Main Street). She also frequents Rivermont Avenue.

Stewart is considered endangered because of a medical condition that affects her cognitive abilities.

She stands at around five-feet-five inches and weighs 160 pounds. Stewart was last seen wearing a gray jacket and what looked like a printed pajama style pair of pants of an unknown color.

Stewart does not have a cell phone.

Contact 434-221-8894 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.