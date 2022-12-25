Bedford Co. crash leaves one person dead early Sunday morning

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Rt. 460 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday has left one person dead, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was just east of Route 805.

Paul Daniel Morgan, 28 of Bedford, was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota east on Rt. 460 when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and ran over the median before overturning into the westbound lanes.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.