Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve.
About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area
Deputies and paramedics found Jimmy Edwards Adams, Jr., 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his wound at the scene, according to deputies.
Deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell, 22, for voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Both men lived at the same home.
