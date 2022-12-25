Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve.

About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area

Deputies and paramedics found Jimmy Edwards Adams, Jr., 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his wound at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell, 22, for voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Both men lived at the same home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.