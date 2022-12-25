Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve.

About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area

Deputies and paramedics found Jimmy Edwards Adams, Jr., 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his wound at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell, 22, for voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Both men lived at the same home.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree in Roanoke County following the high winds from Thursday and Friday's winter storm.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
Sunday's Forecast
Warmer temperatures arrive Christmas Day
Appalachian Power working to restore power in Roanoke County on Saturday.
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
Appalachian Power releases update, hundreds of workers from multiple states called in
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather

Latest News

Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
Families Without Power Spend Christmas Eve at Warming Shelters
Weather Talk Live - Saturday, December 24 PM Update
Weather Talk Live - Saturday, December 24 PM Update
Heavily Impacted Areas May Not Have Power Until Tuesday