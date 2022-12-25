Birthdays
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,

About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited, according to police, with no arrests made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

