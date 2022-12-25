Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

One person taken to hospital after fire at Botetourt Co. residence

Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue
Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue(Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in the hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue say they responded at around 12:12 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire leaving the rear of the building.

Only one person was there at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire went from the chimney to the attic.

A tanker shuttle brought water to the fight due to the lack of hydrants in the area. A cause and damage estimate are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree in Roanoke County following the high winds from Thursday and Friday's winter storm.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
Sunday's Forecast
Warmer temperatures arrive Christmas Day
Appalachian Power working to restore power in Roanoke County on Saturday.
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
WDBJ7 photo
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Appalachian Power releases update, hundreds of workers from multiple states called in

Latest News

Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
Appalachian Power restored to around 75 percent of customers
Bedford Co. crash leaves one person dead early Sunday morning
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County