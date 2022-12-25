Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer.

“At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be higher, but everything is really similar,” explains Director of Tennis Eduardo Rincon.

For the entire family, tennis is so much more than a sport.

“I’m from Bogota, Colombia. I come from a family of tennis players. My dad was a player and later a coach. And then we are five kids and three of us make a career out of tennis.”

Rincon came to the United States to play tennis in college. Since then, he has coached All-American athletes and competed against some of the best in the sport. He settled in the Roanoke Valley as an Assistant Women’s tennis Coach at Virginia Tech before landing at the country club, and he says the simple things keep his love of the game going.

“The feeling of hitting the ball. It’s something that I’ve been in love with ever since I first started when I was maybe five or six years old,” he explains.

He landed at the Country club over the summer and convinced his brother Jose to follow.

“He was bragging and telling me about the people here at the club, and the Valley of Roanoke. He said ‘Hey, I need some help. Would you consider coming to Roanoke?’ And I did. He is my youngest brother, and I’m the oldest of five. I’m just very, very happy to be working with him. I had I had a very good job in Florida. It was amazing. It was really really good. But I mean working with my brother is just amazing,” says Jose.

“He is very crucial in the tennis development of my daughters,” adds Eduardo.

“That’s one of the perks that I get to work with my nieces and they mean the world to me,” Jose notes.

A love and knowledge of tennis, cultivated through the generations.

“What I like to share the most is my passion for the sport and my love for the sport,” explains Eduardo. “After that, I feel like every teaching pro can teach how to hit a forehand how to hit a backhand, and so on and so forth. But for us, it’s more than a job. It’s a passion and it’s the love for the game that drives.”

