Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage.

“Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

Del. Hudson says this new effort has to go beyond repealing the ban.

“We have to replace that ban with an affirmative protective right to marriage,” the delegate said. “The proposal we’ve seen from Delegate Tim Anderson in Virginia Beach doesn’t do that. It would leave the Virginia State Constitution silent on marriage rights, and that leaves us vulnerable to attacks on marriage equality at the federal level.”

Del. Hudson says party politics got in the way last year. She hopes this time around is different.

“We had enough votes to pass that on a bipartisan basis through the Virginia State Senate, and it died in the House because we couldn’t get any Republicans to cross party lines and bring it to the floor,” she said.

The General Assembly reconvenes January 11, 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Bedford County crash
Appalachian Power working to restore power in Roanoke County on Saturday.
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
Credit: Lynchburg Police
78-year-old missing woman found safe
WDBJ7 photo
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

Latest News

Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to act on bill
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass bill
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table”: Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table” Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts