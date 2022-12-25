Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts

(WDBJ) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired.

According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month.

Many of the calls have been regarding frozen lines on personal property.

“Please help our friends at Roanoke County E9-1-1 Center who answer our after-hours calls. Due to the bitter cold, there are a lot of frozen pipes.

BEFORE you call to report a water outage at your house, please check the following:

✅. Are you experiencing no water at all your faucets or just one? If you have water at any of your faucets, the water outage is isolated to just your house. You do not need to call the Water Authority.

✅. Check with your neighbors to see if they have water at their house. If your neighbors have water and you don’t, you may be experiencing a frozen pipe or meter at your house. Please note that water main breaks in the streets that are impacting lots of customers or causing hazardous road conditions will be responded to before individual meters. You can report your issue, but please be patient.

✅. BEFORE you call, check our Water Outage map to see if the break has already been reported. If it has, you don’t need to call. A button on our website homepage (www.westernvawater.org) will take you to our water outage map. It shows the area impacted and the estimated time of repair.

✅. Please be patient. We have multiple staff working on this bitterly cold holiday weekend, and we are responding as safely and quickly as we can. (Yes, hot coffee or cocoa can be offered to our crews and is appreciated.”

