Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power.

Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.

“Last week, leading into the storm, we knew that it wasn’t just going to be a storm that came through,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “It was going to be cold temperatures following that. We understood that would put a lot of people in life threatening situations. So, we want to definitely try to get that power restored. When temperatures drop around those single digits, it can be a concern.”

There are about 2,400 people still without power in Virginia with Franklin County, Lynchburg, and Roanoke County having the most outages due to being impacted the most by the storm.

“Following the storm as it came through, we looked at the wind gusts and Roanoke and Lynchburg and those surrounding areas received the highest wind gusts. They were topped out at about 55 miles per hour, so stronger winds in those areas have resulted in more damage,” added Porter.

Appalachian Power reached out to workers from Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Kentucky to try to get power restored as quickly as possible.

“It’s that mutual assistance that means so much to us. We do the same thing. If our partners experience a storm and we can send people that way, we do it. So, whenever there is a situation where power is out, we never have to ask twice. It’s just the understanding that the most important thing is trying to get our customers restored,” explained Porter.

One lineman said he noticed that the storm took a toll on the vulnerable population.

“A lot of these trouble tickets we’ve been getting are people that have been coming up saying they’re on oxygen, they’re older, they’re fragile, they need heat, they need food, or they need water,” said Nicholas Adams, apprentice lineman. “It’s our job to get it to them.”

Porter says they plan to have everyone’s power restored by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.