Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures.

Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to the utility, and crews are making progress to complete service restoration Monday, December 26.

Remaining outages are mostly in areas of Virginia in and around Roanoke and Lynchburg, according to the power company.

Areas with the most remaining outages as of noon Monday include: Bedford County, 408; Botetourt County, 405; Campbell County, 470; Franklin County, 1,639; Henry County, 145; Lynchburg, 1,234; Pulaski County, 158; Roanoke County, 1,018; and Roanoke, 580.

Most customers still without service from the storm should have service restored by late Monday, according to the utility. In isolated cases or areas where extensive repairs are needed, restoration may extend into Tuesday.

A statement of thanks to customers reads, “Through this time of outages in extreme cold and through the Christmas holiday, we wish to express our appreciation to our customers for their patience and understanding; to state and local officials for their assistance; and to our employees, contractors and those who came from many states away to help restore power in this difficult time.”

Safety Message from AP

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, visit appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.” The utility is including known warming shelter locations on its outage map.

