Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya

A warm, throw-together meal everyone will love
Jambalaya
Jambalaya(Jambalaya)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family.

So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.

One-pot Jambalaya

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 Onion, diced

Celery, diced

Green peppers, diced

Andouille sausage

Chicken thighs (or chicken breasts)

Tomato paste

Paprika

Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper

Garlic

Diced tomatoes

Chicken stock

Rice

Shrimp

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Bedford County crash
Appalachian Power working to restore power in Roanoke County on Saturday.
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
Credit: Lynchburg Police
78-year-old missing woman found safe
WDBJ7 photo
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

Latest News

Plan your next vacation now
Keep these travel tips in mind this winter
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides essential care for variety of species
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week