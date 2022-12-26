Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya
A warm, throw-together meal everyone will love
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family.
So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
One-pot Jambalaya
Ingredients:
Olive oil
1 Onion, diced
Celery, diced
Green peppers, diced
Andouille sausage
Chicken thighs (or chicken breasts)
Tomato paste
Paprika
Cajun seasoning
Salt and pepper
Garlic
Diced tomatoes
Chicken stock
Rice
Shrimp
