Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family.

So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.

One-pot Jambalaya

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 Onion, diced

Celery, diced

Green peppers, diced

Andouille sausage

Chicken thighs (or chicken breasts)

Tomato paste

Paprika

Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper

Garlic

Diced tomatoes

Chicken stock

Rice

Shrimp

