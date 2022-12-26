Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments in Pittsylvania County are working together to offer warming shelters.

The warming shelters in Gretna, Chatham, Brosville, Tunstall, Cool Branch, Renan, and Java opened at noon last Friday.

Gretna Fire & Rescue did not have anyone to come to the warming shelter, but stayed open through the weekend just in case.

They had a room set up with chairs, chargers, a tv and hot showers for those in need without shelter or power.

“Cold temperatures had a lot to do with it and the power outages that were happening across the county,” said said Zach Perkins, President of Gretna Fire & Rescue. “We had several of our neighboring departments that opened up as well, so we just went ahead and followed suit with them.”

They will be officially closing the warming shelter Monday night but are always open to anyone in need.

