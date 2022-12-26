Say What? Weekly wild story recap

(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/24/virtual-clothes-believed-be-solution-waste-problem/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/23/demand-diverse-santas-increases/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/19/not-just-kids-toymakers-aim-more-products-grown-ups/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/21/man-arrested-stealing-school-bus/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/19/school-principal-goes-all-elf-shelf/?fbclid=IwAR3IDGc_oPlAQ7jO0KHQzFnqTfqgbT8rIDym_JPkzvU_wkE7eafs1xEBrcM

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/24/original-et-model-1982-classic-sells-26-million-auction/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/19/5-arrested-stealing-6k-worth-items-ulta-beauty-police-say/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/19/prosecutors-fraud-fed-brooklyn-preachers-flashy-lifestyle/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/24/plant-accidentally-harvested-into-spinach-causes-people-hallucinate-australia/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/24/pope-warns-vatican-staff-an-elegant-demon-lurks-among-them/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/12/24/atm-explodes-wells-fargo-bank-branch-philadelphia/

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.