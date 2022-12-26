Birthdays
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides essential care for variety of species

The organization has been a resource for wildlife in Roanoke for decades
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides a valuable resource to our hometowns.

President Sabrina Garvin joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the center’s mission and explain how people can get involved.

In addition to the care, treatment, and rehabilitation of our native wildlife, the Center has an award-winning educational outreach program that has reached over 30,000 people in southwestern Virginia. You can find them on social media as a way to educate others about the creatures we share the world with.

