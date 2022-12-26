Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides essential care for variety of species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides a valuable resource to our hometowns.

President Sabrina Garvin joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the center’s mission and explain how people can get involved.

In addition to the care, treatment, and rehabilitation of our native wildlife, the Center has an award-winning educational outreach program that has reached over 30,000 people in southwestern Virginia. You can find them on social media as a way to educate others about the creatures we share the world with.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.