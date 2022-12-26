Temperatures soar later this week

Still chilly, but less windy on Monday

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average

Tracking our next weather maker for next weekend

MONDAY

Our warming trend continues into Monday. Expect most hometowns to top out in the 30s under increasing clouds. We can’t rule out a mountain snow shower in West Virginia.

Increasing clouds today and less windy. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Above-normal temperatures return to our hometowns by mid-week. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the extended period.

Our highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday and 60s by Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Our next weather maker will impact our hometowns Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay well-above freezing, so the precipitation that falls will be in liquid form. It looks like the rain showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

Our next weather maker will arrive next weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

