Keep these travel tips in mind this winter

Trip insurance and other advice when traveling during the winter months
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking to get away this winter? The short, dark days got you down? As we look toward the new year, you may be thinking of getting away from it all.

Chuck Lionberger with MEI- Travel joined us on Here @ Home to discuss the importance of trip protection. What type of travel insurance should you invest in and how much should you have?

He also shared some ideas in case you’re looking for some last-minute winter getaways.

Find out more at mei-travel.com.

