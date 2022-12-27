Beautiful sunshine with warming temperatures

Another chilly start to our day

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average

Tracking our next weather maker for next weekend

TUESDAY

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and our gradual warming trend continues. High will be in the 30s and lower 40s for mountain counties with mid 40s to the east.

Mainly sunny with highs in the 40s. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Above-normal temperatures return to our hometowns by mid-week. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the extended period. The warmest day looks to be Sunday as our highs climb into the lower 60s.

Our highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday and 60s by Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Our next weather maker will impact our hometowns Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay well-above freezing, so the precipitation that falls will be in liquid form. It looks like the rain showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday and will continue into Sunday. We could see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Watching a front that will bring rain for New Year's eve. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

