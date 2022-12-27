Blacksburg winery plans New Year’s Eve party

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is holding a New Year’s Eve party this Saturday night at 8.

Start the evening with a welcome wine cocktail and assorted light foods throughout the evening as you dance with DJ Pat. There will be a trivia contest and midnight toast. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

Watch the video to see Molly Gascon, Front of the House Manager/Wedding & Event Coordinator, preview the party on 7@four.

Click here for more information about the event and how to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.