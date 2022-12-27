Col. Steve Pike retiring after leading Virginia Capitol Police for over a decade

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes in January, a familiar face will be missing from Capitol Square.

Col. Steve Pike is retiring this week - after 34 years in law enforcement and a decade leading the Capitol Police.

“His leadership will be sorely missed, but never forgotten,” said Maj. John McKee, a 25-year veteran of the agency who will serve as interim chief beginning Jan. 1.

The tributes flowed in a General Assembly meeting room earlier this month, as colleagues from state government, and law enforcement officials from Virginia and other states honored Pike.

The speakers included Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“And I want to thank you for the dedication of your team, their professionalism, but mostly for your friendship,” Youngkin said.

Col. Pike grew up in Wythe County, following in the footsteps of his father Wayne Pike.

The former Wythe County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, but other members of the family were there, including another generation in law enforcement.

“I’m fortunate with my father, with his wisdom and guidance, through his long, tremendous honorable service in law enforcement. There are so many times I have reached out to him to get his wisdom and advice,” Pike told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And I’m so proud of my son. He’s in his 10th year of law enforcement, my daughter-in-law who is a Henrico Police Officer as well.”

Pike has led the Division of Capitol Police since 2011, a challenging period that included the gun rights rally that brought more than 20,000 people to Capitol Square.

Pike said the environment in Capitol Square has been dynamic, sometimes difficult, but always very interesting.

“In working with the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States starting in 1618, and we’re over 400 years in existence, that’s something that was very important to me to continue to lead such a historical agency and get through the challenging periods and the events that we’ve faced over the years,” Pike said.

Pike said Virginians have an accredited Capitol Police agency they can be proud of.

He told us he is looking forward to spending more time with his family in retirement. And he is planning his return to southwest Virginia.

