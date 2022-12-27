Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for individuals with impairments

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Wishful Winter Formal for individuals with impairments.

The formal dance will take place at Camp Grove Friday, December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A DJ will be there to play music along with light refreshments. Votes will also be cast for who will win Wishful Royal and Winter Royal.

They are expecting between 80 and 100 participants to come to the dance.

“This is a formal dance for individuals with impairments to come out and see their friends that they may not see unless they are at formal dances,” said Charlene Presley, division director for special recreation. The individuals will come dressed up in formal dress, so it’s a way for them to dress up and have a wonderful time.”

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased at Camp Grove.

