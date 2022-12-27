Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Bedford County crash
Appalachian Power working to restore power in Roanoke County on Saturday.
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
Credit: Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
Credit: Lynchburg Police
78-year-old missing woman found safe
WDBJ7 photo
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

Latest News

Col. Steve Pike is retiring after 34 years in law enforcement and a decade leading the Virginia...
Col. Steve Pike retiring after leading Virginia Capitol Police for over a decade
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Leader Of Capitol Police Retires
Crew Repairs Damage At Illuminights