Virginia scientists explore infant brain development

MIND Lab in Roanoke is looking to gain a better understanding of factors that influence health infant brain development
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Researchers are working on a new study, looking at how opioids and other disruptors influence a child’s brain development..

Lead researcher Dr. Brittany Howell, from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s Howell Lab, joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how they plan to recruit a large cohort of pregnant women from regions of the country significantly affected by the opioid crisis.

Recently the MIND Lab was awarded a bid to participate in a National Institute of Health (NIH) study called “HEALthy Brain & Child Development”.

The study will collect information beginning at birth and will follow participants through early childhood, collecting information including structural and functional brain imaging; anthropometrics; medical history; family history; biospecimens; and social, emotional, and cognitive development.

Dr. Howell, along with Danielle Murray with the Science Museum of Western VA, discussed how they plan to recruit moms for this study.

