Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police.

The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who had been shot in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave. SE.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact (540) 344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent). Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

