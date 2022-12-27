Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working hard to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park.

The damage occured when extreme weather moved through the area Friday night.

The high winds knocked down several trees. And Monday morning, a crew was working to cut up the debris, rewire the displays and make sure everything is safe.

Eric Kohler is Parks Administrator for the Roanoke Co. Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism.

“Everybody worked really hard so far today, just to get it to the state you see it now,” Kohler told WDBJ7 late Monday morning. “And we’re incredibly fortunate we didn’t sustain more damage given the severity of the weather, but things are progressing nicely, and I think we’ll be up and running.”

A large walk-through ornament that was staked down near the visitors center was uprooted and blown through the parking lot and down the road that leads to the Roanoke River.

The crew retrieved it Monday morning and put it back in place.

People who had reservations for Friday and Monday will receive refunds.

Roanoke County hopes to re-open Illuminights on Tuesday evening, and time slots are still available through Friday.

