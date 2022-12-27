Two small businesses in Martinsville to donate their goods and services to local warming shelter

MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will both be donating their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need.

The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church opened its doors in November.

Siblings Clifton Barrow and Melissa Harp are both small business owners in Martinsville who decided to pay the love they receive from the community forward.

“It’s all about small town community and then supporting everybody we can within this community,” said Clifton Barrow, Owner of Roosky’s Bar and Grill. “Shop local as much as you can and then support local as much as you can. You don’t need to donate outside of Martinsville or Henry County because it’s so many people in need inside the county that needs help.”

Roosky’s Bar and Grill will be donating 19 warm meals to the shelter on Friday, December 30.

Uptown Bella’s Salon is also offering free hair cuts to anyone staying at the shelter who would like one.

“It’s always better to give than to receive,” said Melissa Harp, owner of Uptown Bella’s Salon. “So, if we can do anything to help out, we want to do it all the time.”

52 people have stayed at the shelter since November and they average about 19 people per night – an increase since before the pandemic.

“It’s a result of the pandemic and the end of the eviction moratorium,” said Melissa Harp, owner of Uptown Bella’s Salon. “Some individuals within the community don’t have the most education in regards to financial literacy.”

“We’re also seeing an increase with people coming out of incarceration because the 65% rule,” said Keith Owens, assistant director for the Martinsville Henry County Warming Center. “If you serve 65% of your time, then you’re eligible to be released and you come home to nothing because we have very little reentry housing in the area.”

They say they could not continue to run the center without the help they receive from the community.

“It’s everything. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to continue to serve our people and our guests. We have to have community involvement. We’re completely volunteer run. None of us are get paid. We do it literally just with the very limited free time we have,” added Johnson.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. until March. They would like to be able to open the shelter all day, but are in need of volunteers.

