Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Two small businesses in Martinsville to donate their goods and services to local warming shelter

Small businesses to donate to warming shelter
Small businesses to donate to warming shelter(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will both be donating their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need.

The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church opened its doors in November.

Siblings Clifton Barrow and Melissa Harp are both small business owners in Martinsville who decided to pay the love they receive from the community forward.

“It’s all about small town community and then supporting everybody we can within this community,” said Clifton Barrow, Owner of Roosky’s Bar and Grill. “Shop local as much as you can and then support local as much as you can. You don’t need to donate outside of Martinsville or Henry County because it’s so many people in need inside the county that needs help.”

Roosky’s Bar and Grill will be donating 19 warm meals to the shelter on Friday, December 30.

Uptown Bella’s Salon is also offering free hair cuts to anyone staying at the shelter who would like one.

“It’s always better to give than to receive,” said Melissa Harp, owner of Uptown Bella’s Salon. “So, if we can do anything to help out, we want to do it all the time.”

52 people have stayed at the shelter since November and they average about 19 people per night – an increase since before the pandemic.

“It’s a result of the pandemic and the end of the eviction moratorium,” said Melissa Harp, owner of Uptown Bella’s Salon. “Some individuals within the community don’t have the most education in regards to financial literacy.”

“We’re also seeing an increase with people coming out of incarceration because the 65% rule,” said Keith Owens, assistant director for the Martinsville Henry County Warming Center. “If you serve 65% of your time, then you’re eligible to be released and you come home to nothing because we have very little reentry housing in the area.”

They say they could not continue to run the center without the help they receive from the community.

“It’s everything. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to continue to serve our people and our guests. We have to have community involvement. We’re completely volunteer run. None of us are get paid. We do it literally just with the very limited free time we have,” added Johnson.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. until March. They would like to be able to open the shelter all day, but are in need of volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Gradual warming into the end of the week.
Temperatures warm through the week
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire

Latest News

Danville Parks and Recreation formal
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for individuals with impairments
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Appalachian Power workers restoring power
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
Pittsylvania County warming shelters
Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures