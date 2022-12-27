Winter storm impacts continue to be felt across southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Western Virginia Water Authority and plumbing companies like Southern Trust Home Services have been working around the clock since this weekend to respond to the impacts of the winter storm.

“Just this past weekend, we’ve had about 25 breaks, seven additional ones today. And a normal December is about 50 breaks for the entire month,” said Sarah Baumgardner, director of public relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Though it’s been days since the winter storm passed, the rising temperatures present more problems for potential water line breaks in the coming days.

“We’ve gotten through the deep freeze, but now what we’re gonna see is a rebound effect. As it thaws, it starts to shift and move. That again puts pressure on our rigid water lines and we are expecting to see a large number of breaks in the coming days,” said Baumgardner.

It takes the water authority roughly six hours to repair a water line and before they can even get to work, they have to get the okay to dig.

The impact is felt at plumbing companies as well. The Southern Trust Home Services parking lot was empty Tuesday afternoon as crews continue to respond to customers.

“We’re typically only getting 100 plus calls over a weekend. We were getting 800 plus calls,” said Ted Puzio, founder and owner of Southern Trust Home Services.

It’s a situation that not many could expect, but something important to do when the pipes burst is turning off the main water valve.

“They need to be sure if they see any kind of water any concern, please turn the main water off at the house and everybody should know where that is,” said Puzio.

It’s also about patience. Because it will take time for these crews to help each person in need, especially with the New Year’s weekend upcoming.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.