4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

