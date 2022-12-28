Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Amthor International announces expansion inside Gretna Industrial Park

Amthor International expands
Amthor International expands(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Amthor International announced Wednesday it will open a second facility inside the Gretna Industrial Park.

The new 33,000-square-foot facility will allow a minimum of 15 additional truck tanks to be built at a time.

“Because our demand increased globally, we needed more space,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice President of Amthor International. “This will more than double our output.”

The $4 million investment will create between 75 and 90 new jobs.

“It’s going to increase employment,” said R. Keith Motley, Mayor of Gretna. “It’s going to continue to have people in this community who are employed here. When they’re employed here and live here, they spend here. So, the whole community and the whole town benefits from being able to work at Amthor.

The mayor also expects the move to attract outside companies to the park.

“I truly feel like with Amthor going into the industrial park, it opens the door for other supporting businesses that maybe support Amthor through supplies or services. It will be nothing but an enticement to be able to be one of their neighbors,” added Motley.

They chose to expand in Gretna after three decades in the tight-knit community.

“This has been my second home for 30 years. It’ll continue to be my second home. I love the people here. They’re like family. The community is awesome. They made it really easy. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Gretna,” explained Amthor.

The groundbreaking is set for March with a goal of completing the project by January 2024.

They are now hiring for current open positions online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

Latest News

Museum Hosts Fashion History Exhibit
Museum Hosts Fashion History Exhibit
Wednesday Evening Update
Remember to move over for emergency vehicles
Safety tips offered for celebrating New Year’s Eve this weekend
Ring in the New Year With Wonder Universe
Ring in the New Year With Wonder Universe