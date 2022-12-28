Amthor International announces expansion inside Gretna Industrial Park

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Amthor International announced Wednesday it will open a second facility inside the Gretna Industrial Park.

The new 33,000-square-foot facility will allow a minimum of 15 additional truck tanks to be built at a time.

“Because our demand increased globally, we needed more space,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice President of Amthor International. “This will more than double our output.”

The $4 million investment will create between 75 and 90 new jobs.

“It’s going to increase employment,” said R. Keith Motley, Mayor of Gretna. “It’s going to continue to have people in this community who are employed here. When they’re employed here and live here, they spend here. So, the whole community and the whole town benefits from being able to work at Amthor.

The mayor also expects the move to attract outside companies to the park.

“I truly feel like with Amthor going into the industrial park, it opens the door for other supporting businesses that maybe support Amthor through supplies or services. It will be nothing but an enticement to be able to be one of their neighbors,” added Motley.

They chose to expand in Gretna after three decades in the tight-knit community.

“This has been my second home for 30 years. It’ll continue to be my second home. I love the people here. They’re like family. The community is awesome. They made it really easy. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Gretna,” explained Amthor.

The groundbreaking is set for March with a goal of completing the project by January 2024.

They are now hiring for current open positions online.

