Appalachian Power finished restoring power on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke Counties Tuesday.

Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm.

One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power.

Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after the tree incident. Till man finally got her power back on Tuesday.

Tillman having to spend Christmas away from home was hard.

“Here it is near Christmas and of course, you get bummed out because you get food thinking on my gosh it’s gonna ruin everything,” said Tillman. “I don’t mean to get emotional because I do know because stronger power and things of that nature but it really did. It put a damper on things.”

But Tillman adds she’s grateful to line workers who got the lights back on.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.