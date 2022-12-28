Birthdays
Beautiful sunny weather continues

A front brings showers to the region this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Saying goodbye to the colder temperatures!
  • Highs will read above average as we close out 2022
  • Tracking our next weather maker for this weekend

REST OF THIS WEEK

Sunny skies will remain with us for the last work week of 2022! Along with the calmer conditions, temperatures warm up as well. Above-normal temperatures return to our hometowns starting tomorrow. Highs for Wednesday will read in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures warm through the weekend.
Temperatures warm through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will read in the 20s and low 30s into Friday morning.

Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.
Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Starting off New Year’s Eve temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but by the afternoon highs will read in the 50s. Rain showers will also be with us to begin the last day of the year. We will see showers start to work in as early as Friday night. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday as a front moves through. Sunday morning spotty showers will be around, but drier conditions build in. We could even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. This is a rain only precipitation event because temperatures will stay well-above freezing. So for New Year’s Eve festivities have the rain gear ready to go!

A front will bring showers back into the area this weekend.
A front will bring showers back into the area this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

We are tracking highs for New Year’s Day to read in the upper 50s and 60s for most hometowns!

