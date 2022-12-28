A broken pipe in Roanoke leaves 2 inches of water inside a home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing causing some to burst.

Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst.

“It was in the attic and the pipe went to an outside wall,” said Daniel Colston. “It was cold in the attic there. It wasn’t heated or anything and so that’s what caused the freezing and the bursting.”

By the time they discovered the pipe, 2 inches of water covered his floor.

“There was severe damage to the drywall for the ceiling and the walls all of the flooring carpet, baseboards, electrical, it went into the basement, it went through an A/C vent,” explained Colston.

But it’s not just affecting pipes in homes. Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says they’ve been busy with calls.

“If the ground and soil around those pipes start moving then the pipe tends to get stressed and break and we will see an increase in the number of breaks in our water distribution system,” explained Baumgardner.

But before you call the water authority make sure it’s not a water break just inside your home. That is the homeowner’s responsibility to fix it.

“Check with your neighbors and see if they’re experiencing an outage. If the neighbors have water and you don’t then that probably indicates it is isolated to your house,” added Baumgardner. “Also, check our outage map.”

To minimize the damage you need to cut off water to your house.

“And the fastest way to do that is to turn off the main water valve,” explained Baumgardner.

That is exactly what Colston did.

“We got lucky because we’re contractors, but a lot of people were not as blessed with that,” said Colston. “And so, it can be a huge inconvenience to families.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.