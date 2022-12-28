Birthdays
Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

