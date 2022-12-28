Birthdays
Fitness expert demonstrates easy at-home exercises to maintain New Year’s resolutions

Moves that will motivate you into the new year
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The most common New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. In case that’s your resolution too, there are ways to kick-start that exercise routine by doing some easy at-home exercises to help you get going.

Bailey Campbell and Kody Tatlock from Workout Anytime joined us on Here @ Home to demonstrate some of those moves that you can do anywhere and any time in your home or office to get you moving.

