Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Get ready for the Lemon Drop, other downtown Bluefield, WV NYE events

The City of Bluefield invites you to the Lemon Drop.
The City of Bluefield invites you to the Lemon Drop.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - While most people across the country are looking forward to seeing the ball drop for New Years-- the City of Bluefield, West Virginia invites you to see the Lemon Drop.

Since 1939 the city has held Lemonade Days offering free lemonade to citizens when the temperature in Bluefield reaches over 90 degrees.

The city has been dropping a lemon in honor of its lemonade heritage for at least two decades.

We spoke to a Bluefield city leader about why you should attend this year’s festivities.

“I think the Lemon Drop is going to be awesome. It’s our culminating event. Wr’ve got a big concert that night too at The Granada. It kind of puts a bow on our Christmas holiday and our Christmas City. It’s very unique. It’s got a good fireworks show. We also have a DJ there that’s put on by our beautification committee.” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

Designed by a local artist, the lemon has thousands of lights and nearly 7 feet tall.

Aside from the Lemon Drop, the city encourages you to check out The Granada’s and David’s Downtown’s events as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley.
Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting a child found, arrested in North Carolina
Roanoke city police say the mail carrier was not harmed during the Dec. 3 "attack"
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
Virginia is cutting taxes on groceries and some personal hygiene products.
Grocery tax cut takes effect New Year’s day in Virginia
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

Widespread showers return Saturday and exit late in the day.
Friday December 30, Morning FastCast
Full Forecast: Thursday evening update
Full Forecast: Thursday evening update
The entrance to Illuminights at Explore Park Thursday night.
4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people
A mother and daughter shop at 310 Rosemont in downtown Roanoke Thursday afternoon.
Holiday shopping shifts to holiday returns for small businesses
Virginia Lawmakers Will Consider Marijuana Bills
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session