Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,

Ferguson originally faced four misdemeanor charges for her actions at the Capitol, including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. She was arrested May 11 and formally charged in June.

FBI officials explain in public documents that Jamie Ferguson can be seen in surveillance video inside the Capitol that day.

In an interview with her last year, agents said Ferguson told them she went to the Capitol after former President Trump’s rally, believing she’d see the president again.

The FBI was notified by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) of Ferguson’s activities that day, including her social media activity and screenshots of video “purporting to show FERGUSON inside the Capitol Rotunda,” according to court records obtained by WDBJ7, which indicate Ferguson was a member of the West Virginia National Guard at the time of the riot.

Video footage obtained by US Capitol Police shows a woman, claimed by investigators to be Ferguson, wearing a sweatshirt saying “Trump Girl” entering the Capitol rotunda and staying in the area close to an hour.

Based on that footage and FBI interviews with Ferguson, prosecutors say there is probable cause to believe Ferguson was one of hundreds of supporters of President Trump who stormed the Capitol that day.

