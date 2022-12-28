Birthdays
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County

Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say the rescue took place at a remote pond on Leesville Road. The rescue was difficult because the pond was remotely located down a steep hillside with no access to large equipment.

Crews made a 4:1 haul system in order to get the horse up the elevation change. The horse was then placed on a sled to help aid in the removal and taken to a barn on site.

The department says this is the second large animal rescue from the Bedford County area in the last 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

