Museum hosts fashion history exhibit

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Fashion History Moving Forward: Animating the Present, Considering the Past” is an exhibit at the Alexander Black House Museum until February 4.

Watch the video to see Professor Sarah Wilmot and Curator Janean L. Williams talk on 7@four about the exhibit.

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10-4 p.m.

For more information, click blacksburgmuseum.org/.

