Photo released in search of Danville mini mart robber

Surveillance photo from robbery at Sunrise convenience store in Danville... 12.28.22
Surveillance photo from robbery at Sunrise convenience store in Danville... 12.28.22(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for the person who robbed the clerk at a convenience store Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. December 28, Danville Police were called to the Sunrise convenience store in the 2200 block of North Main Street. They were told a Black male had shown a gun and gotten cash from the register, then left. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the robber seen in the attached surveillance photo, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508 or 911, or by contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, using Danville PD Facebook or Messenger, or using crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

