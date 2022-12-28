Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pulaski ARS program providing assistance to first-time homebuyers

New Pulaski home
New Pulaski home(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is looking for a first-time homeowner to purchase a brand new home through the Acquire, Renovate and Sell program.

Pulaski’s ARS program provides perks for first-time home buyers, including housing counseling and interest rates 1% below the market rate.

It’s designed for moderate- to low-income families and can provide down payment assistance and closing cost assistance.

The first home on Maple St. is ready now.

“It’s a really good opportunity, especially if you’re a first time homebuyer, and with the crazy market we’ve had this past year, first time homebuyers really haven’t had the opportunity to maybe get a brand new house,” Pulaski Town Planner Caroline Smith said.

The first available house is a three-bedroom and two-bathroom home for $235,000.

For a family of two or less, household income cannot exceed $95,000. For a family of more than two people, household income cannot exceed $110,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Surveillance photo from robbery at Sunrise convenience store in Danville... 12.28.22
Photo released in search of Danville mini mart robber
Rainy weather returns as we head into the weekend.
Wednesday Morning Weather Talk Live-12/28/22
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 28, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 28, 2022