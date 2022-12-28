Ring in the New Year with Wonder Universe

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Want to ring in the new year as a family but don’t want to stay up late? There’s a great event called “Noon” Year’s Eve Party at Wonder Universe, a children’s museum in Christiansburg.

Shelby Koninckx, the executive director of the museum, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the event and how you can enjoy the festivities with your kids.

Visit their website for more information at WonderUniverse.org.

Noon Year’s Eve Party!

December 31, 10am-2pm

Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum (Christiansburg, VA)

Ball Drop Countdown at noon

