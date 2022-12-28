Birthdays
Safety tips offered for celebrating New Year’s Eve this weekend

Remember to move over for emergency vehicles
Remember to move over for emergency vehicles(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Life Saving Crew wants to remind everyone to stay safe this New Year’s Eve.

They say New Year’s Eve is one of the more common nights of the year for alcohol-related accidents.

They want everyone to have a good time, but to plan a sober ride ahead of time to be sure to get home safe.

It is also the law to move over for emergency vehicles.

“When you see an emergency vehicle come up behind you, you kind of freeze and people panic. ‘Oh no, I need to get out of the way. What do I do?’ As an emergency driver, we like to get in the left lane so that we have that straight shot to get where we’re going. So, if you’re off to the far right, it gives us a more clear, safer path for us to go.”

Also try to keep a blanket and extra clothes in your vehicle in case of an emergency during cold temperatures.

