Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.

The investigation so far indicates the driver of the Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current, according to police. The crossing is on private property.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found dead on the riverbank. Once the vehicle was pulled from the river, a 30-year-old man was found inside. A search is underway for two more people believed to have been passengers in the SUV.

The victims were not related, according to police, and the three already recovered have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Ring in the New Year With Wonder Universe
Ring in the New Year With Wonder Universe
Here Are Easy At-home Exercises to Maintain New Year’s Resolutions
Here Are Easy At-home Exercises to Maintain New Year’s Resolutions
11/28/22
11/28/22
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea