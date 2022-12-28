Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.

The investigation so far indicates the driver of the Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current, according to police. The crossing is on private property.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found dead on the riverbank. Once the vehicle was pulled from the river, a 30-year-old man was found inside. A search is underway for two more people believed to have been passengers in the SUV.

The victims were not related, according to police, and the three already recovered have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

