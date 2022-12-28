Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after they got stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights.

Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.

This comes after crews rescued a horse from a different frozen pond Monday night. That horse also passed away because of the cold.

Both incidents happened in the Huddleston District.

Residents are reminded to make sure your animals have drinking water nearby and check on them often during the cold weather.

