Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after they got stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights.

Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.

This comes after crews rescued a horse from a different frozen pond Monday night. That horse also passed away because of the cold.

Both incidents happened in the Huddleston District.

Residents are reminded to make sure your animals have drinking water nearby and check on them often during the cold weather.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

Latest News

Horses Die After Pond Rescues
Horses Die After Pond Rescues
Search on for Two After SUV Found in River
Search on for Two After SUV Found in River
Virginia Sees Advanced Nuclear Technology
Virginia Sees Advanced Nuclear Technology
Sea Cadets Begin Training at Smith Mountain Lake
Sea Cadets Begin Training at Smith Mountain Lake
Fries Theatre Sustains Flooding Damage
Fries Theatre Sustains Flooding Damage