U.S. Naval Sea Cadets begin training program at Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - High school students are participating in U.S. Navy ‘Small Boat Operations’ training at Smith Mountain Lake this week.

The training program is all about teamwork and learning how to handle dangerous situations. The program’s commanding officer explained the high school cadets are learning more than just boating skills.

“Our goal is to produce the next generation of leaders, whether that be in the military, Navy, Coast Guard, any of the branches, or in their own field that they want to go,” Lieutenant Gabriel LaMartina said. “Regardless of what they do, these are skills that are essential to them to become the leaders of the next generation.”

During the training, cadets will learn how to handle the Navy 7 Meter Rigid inflatable boats, how to plan a mission and ways to stay safe at sea. One of the sea cadets explained how he is excited to have this unique opportunity.

“Not a lot of other high schoolers can say that they sailed from Chula Vista out to San Diego or that they’re running a Navy boat and then operating it with a boat crew with other high schoolers,” Sertonius Brown II said. “That’s an amazing thing you can put on your resume.”

While the cold weather might keep most people off the lake’s chilly waters, it can serve as an advantage for the cadet’s training.

“In the wintertime or even during the summertime, sometimes it’s really cold and that’s just how the nature elements are always affecting you,” Lt. LaMartina said. “It’s just another challenge that I think these cadets are prepared for.”

Brown explained how he’s already learned invaluable lessons one day into the training.

“The best thing about this training is not only the boat handling skills you’re learning here, but learning the teamwork and the discipline,” Brown said. “That’s something that you cannot really get from other programs and other trainings.”

The training ends January 5.

