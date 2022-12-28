Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage

Fries Theatre
Fries Theatre(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday.

By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre.

“The sprinkler burst with the cold weather and poured water down into this area, flooded this floor, water ran down into the women’s locker room and then from there, out into the hallways, in the lobbies and everywhere,” Fries Mayor Richard Farmer said.

“With a four-inch line, and a pump that can pop out 500 gallons a minute, that’s a lot of water,” Fries Theatre Volunteer Gene Adkins said.

It’s unknown when the leak first started.

“It took several years to get it to where it is now and we’ll get to that,” Adkins said. “All we have to do is just put the word out, we’ll have volunteers to come in and support. They did before and they will again.”

Farmer says a damage assessment will take place Friday, but the theatre will most likely be closed for a few months.

“The message is simple,” he said. “It’s going to be closed for a month or two. We’ll know more what that is. But it will be reopened. We will be having jam sessions here. We’re hoping in the spring.”

Farmer says around a dozen volunteers helped clear the building of standing water.

“People are interested in what this building means to the town and want to keep it,” he said. “We had several people that came and helped take take care of this problem.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

Latest News

GasBuddy Releases Price Outlook
GasBuddy Releases Price Outlook
Stay Safe While Celebrating New Year's Eve
Stay Safe While Celebrating New Year's Eve
Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Rockfish River Search in Nelson County
Museum Hosts Fashion History Exhibit
Museum hosts fashion history exhibit