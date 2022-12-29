Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia.

A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different applications, but many represent a new type of nuclear reactor that’s smaller, more versatile and less expensive than a traditional nuclear power plant.

Governor Glenn Youngkin touted an all-of-the-above approach when he unveiled his energy plan during a visit to Lynchburg in October.

He said the Commonwealth should be “all in” on nuclear power, building the world’s leading nuclear energy hub here and achieving what he described as a moonshot for southwest Virginia.

“Virginia will launch a commercial small modular reactor that will be serving customers with base load power demand in southwest Virginia within the next ten years,” Youngkin said.

Earlier this month, an expert with the Nuclear Innovation Alliance explained some of the benefits to the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.

“They essentially represent a smaller capital investment and also represent a smaller project that may be easier for companies to help ensure are going to be operated easily,” Patrick White told members of the authority.

White noted that universities including Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University, and companies such as Framatome and BWXT in Lynchburg, are involved in the development of Advanced Nuclear Technology.

“And I think this is really an interesting opportunity to think about what role Virginia can play, both in the deployment of this technology to meet its energy needs, and then also think about how it can be part of the supply chains or the larger manufacturing eco-system for advanced nuclear energy across the U.S.,” White said.

Discussion of nuclear energy raises questions about the potential impact on the environment and on public safety.

White made the case that these advanced technologies address those concerns in a positive way. And he said the supply of uranium from friendly nations should be sufficient, without requiring more domestic uranium production.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.