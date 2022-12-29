Birthdays
Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait

Experts chime in on how to get the best value from your home
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.(KWCH)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations.

We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.

She also touches on rising interest rates, and how that impacts your home, its value, and the amount you can afford to borrow.

